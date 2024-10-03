Education

Load reduction worries matric pupils in Limpopo

Pupils in Limpopo are anxious that electricity load reduction will hinder their studies for upcoming matric exams.

Matric pupils

Picture: iStock

Pupils at some schools in Limpopo are worried that electricity load reduction will make it difficult for them to study for their upcoming matric exams.

A Grade 12 pupil at Boke High school, outside Tzaneen, said she was ready for the exams.

But she pointed out that load reduction posed challenges in her studies.

“The only problem we have, though, is load reduction. Lights always go off during extra-classes from 5am to 7am,” she said.

“In the afternoon power goes off again from 5pm to 7pm. My plea to government is to make education an essential service.”

Matric pupils urged to improve performances

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba recently launched the province’s 2024 national senior certificate (NSC) examinations countdown.

The province’s 2023 NSC examination results improved to 79.54% – a significant increase from 72.1% in 2022 and 66.7% in 2021.

The total number of candidates (full-time and repeat part-time) enrolled for Grade 12 NSC 2024/11 is 124 630 pupils.

This is 94 214 full-time and 30 416 repeat part-time candidates.

The department said the total number of full-time candidates decreased by 210, as compared to the 2023 candidates.

It said the examination will be conducted in 1 662 centres (1 287 full-time and 375 repeat part-time centres).

Ramathuba made it clear the province needed to break the 80% barrier and be counted among the five best performing provinces in the country when results are expected to be announced on 16 January, 2025.

MEC says it is within reach of pupils

Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said her department is confident that the pass rate target, as set by premier, was attainable.

“We have implemented various matric interventions.

“These include supplementary classes, autumn classes, winter classes, spring classes, weekend classes, assessment and preparation by teachers and the department,” she said.

She added schools were running the so-called last push programme. The programme, she said, focuses on pupils who required extra support.

