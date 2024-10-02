R3 700 and 6 passports: Border official and suspected illegal immigrants nabbed

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the arrest of one of its officials, after being caught with cash and six passports belonging to foreign nationals.

The Immigration Border Officer was arrested on duty by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Sunday in Limpopo at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Law enforcement found R 3700 and six passports in her possession belonging to foreign nationals arriving from Malawi.

Border official on suspension

The foreign nations were waiting to be processed at Beitbridge. The suspects are in custody and have been referred for further investigation.

According to reports, the official in question was placed on precautionary suspension to allow for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The BMA said it took the allegations seriously and will work closely with SAPS to ensure that justice is served.

The Commissioner of BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato said that: “the actions of one individual will not be allowed to compromise the credibility and reputation of the BMA brand and we hope for more arrests on this matter.”

“We assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost urgency, and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is concluded.”

Zero-tolerance on fraud and corruption

According to Masiapato, the BMA has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and remains committed to promoting good governance.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the country’s ports of entry are managed with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.

“Any behaviour that undermines these principles will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,” Masiapato added.

The commissioner also commended police for their vigilance and dedication to safeguarding our nation’s borders.

“Their contributions are vital to the success of our mission, and we continue to support their invaluable service to the nation.

“The BMA continues to deliver on its mission of safeguarding the 71 ports of entry, and ensuring the smooth and legitimate movement of people and goods,” she concluded.

