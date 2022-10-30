Matric Exams: Class of 2022 ready to pick up their pens

Devina Haripersad

Matric learners will on Monday (31 October) sit down to write what for many of them will be their first final examination paper – English Paper 1 as the country prepares for the matric exams period.

Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, confirmed that two practical papers were completed last week, namely Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT). She said that both papers went well despite the uncertainties around load shedding.

Motshekga went on to say that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and provincial education departments (PEDs) were currently preparing for the administration of the November 2022 National Senior Certificate Examinations (matric exams).

Grade 12 learners will be sitting for the NSC exams from 31 October 2022 to 7 December 2022 in all nine provinces.

All measures taken to prevent irregularities

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure that the examinations happen with no irregularities. The DBE has stepped up its security across all points in the question paper chain, based on a continuous review of all examination processes,” Motshekga reassured.

In addition, all learners sitting for the matric exams and their parents have signed ‘Commitment Agreement’ to maintain honesty and not to participate in irregularities while writing their exams. The Commitment Agreement binds the learners and parents to follow the rules relating to the examination.

Irregularities that may arise from load shedding

While South Africans remain unsure about how much control exam authorities will have over learners while faced with load shedding, Motshekga assured that the Department was working with Eskom and other relevant authorities to discuss a way forward.

“The DBE continues to liaise closely with Eskom, the security cluster, PEDs and other relevant stakeholders to manage the risks posed by load shedding and other security-related matters,” she said, but did not allude to any agreements of measures put in place.

Learner numbers

There has been a gradual increase in the number of full enrolments in 2022 compared to the previous years. Around 923 460 learners – both part-time and full-time – enrolled for the National Senior Certificate exams. This number was up from 897 786 in 2021.

These candidates will complete their matric exams at 6 885 examination centres across the country.

Pregnant learners writing exams

Motshekga said that in recent weeks, the Department has had to deal with reported cases where some schools denied learners the right to sit for the NSC exams because they were pregnant.

The minister reminded schools that the National Policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy states expressly that barring a learner from school on the grounds or barring them from writing matric exams of pregnancy is discriminatory.

In terms of the Policy, schools are required to take all necessary steps to reasonably accommodate the learner to facilitate her continuing education.

“A learner who is pregnant shall be allowed to sit for national examinations if her health condition permits. The school principal and staff in collaboration with parents/guardians shall take all reasonable steps to accommodate the learner’s learning, health and maternal needs during the examination period. This policy came into effect as of January 2022 and we expect all our school communities to comply with and implement it accordingly,” the minister said.

