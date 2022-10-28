Pupils in hot water for allegedly throwing poo, urine at teachers

Citizen Reporter

Concerns over the safety of pupils and teachers of Pacaltsdorp Secondary School in George, Western Cape, have been expressed after a number of disruptive incidents recently occurred.

A parent who wished to remain anonymous told George Herald a number of pupils recently threw horse manure and urine at teachers.

The car of a teacher was also smeared with mud, and two students had an axe and machete confiscated after bringing it to school last week.

The parent said the manure and mud were passed over the fence by children outside the school yard.

ALSO READ: Sadtu concerned over assaults on teachers by pupils and their parents

Search pupils

“Some of the culprits climbed on the roof of the school, trying to get away. The department must see to it that something is done to improve the safety of learners and staff on the premises.

“I think all learners should be searched before entering the school grounds,” the parent said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed to George Herald that an axe and machete were confiscated, from a Grade 9 and 10 learner.

“The matter was reported to Saps and they were escorted home by the police. They will face a disciplinary hearing.”

Hammond could not confirm the alleged throwing of manure at teachers, but said the school was investigating and identifying learners said to be involved.

ALSO READ: 15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing his classmate

Police called

She said the principal of the school was aware that Grade 12 learners were throwing mud at each other, and that teachers tried to stop the events, but were unsuccessful.

“Opposite the school perimeter was a mud pool which was used. The police was contacted and the learners dispersed.”

The mud throwing re-emerged on the matriculants’ last day of school, and other learners joined in.

“While there are ways and means to celebrate, this is not acceptable behaviour. Parents are encouraged to actively encourage their children to come to school to ‘Enter to learn’ and to respect their teachers and abide by the code of conduct.

“Discipline starts at home and any form of disruptive behaviour at school is condemned,” Hammond said.

ALSO READ: Concern as more pupils stabbed

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald’s website, by Alida de Beer. Read the original article here.