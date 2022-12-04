Matrics prepare for rewrites this week, after load shedding, tech glitches, protest disruptions

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Basic education has granted requests for some pupils to rewrite some of their matric 2022 exams.

According to the department, several provincial offices had requested opportunities for rewrites during the exam period, due to disruptions in some parts of the country.

As a result, the National Senior Certificate examinations will come to an end on 8 December.

Monday will be day 28 of the 30-day examination in which 215 of the 222 question papers have already been written.

ALSO READ: Umalusi appoints panel to probe ‘unsolvable’ mathematics question

Requests for rewrites

The DBE said it had assessed requests from Provincial Education Departments (PEDs), and in instances where valid reasons were presented, which were not of the pupil’s doing, the DBE and Umalusi granted permission for rewrite opportunities in the following selected subjects:

Mathematics Paper 2: Mpumalanga Department of Education

Mathematical Literacy Paper 1: Eastern Cape Department of Education

Mathematical Literacy P2: Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape Department and North West Department’s of Education

Economics P1: Gauteng Department of Education

English First Additional Language Paper: Limpopo and Western Cape Department of Education

Some of the reasons for the missed examinations

ALSO READ: Take a bow matric class of 2022, you earned it

Some pupils had experienced technical glitches during the Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 and Information Technology Paper 1, while some were unable to write due to load shedding.

At least 53 Economics Paper 1 candidates from Phand’umfundo Secondary in Gauteng missed exams due to the principal’s actions.

“The principal had advised the candidates not to appear for the paper and also misdirected the province that there was a protest in the area. The district is to initiate a disciplinary proceeding against the

principal of Phandimfundo Secondary School,” the DBE said.

Some 1127 candidates from seven schools in Witbank, Mpumalanga missed exams due to community protest actions.

Two pregnant pupils from Western Cape and Limpopo were not allowed to write English P1.



Three pupils from North West had missed Math Literacy Paper 2 due to floods.



Four teenagers from Eastern Cape also missed Maths Literacy P1 and P2 due to the principal’s actions.

In this case, the principal asked pupils not to come to write and then went on to obtain medical certificates for them, stating that they were sick.

The department said charges were being filed against man.

ALSO READ: Matric 2022: Pupils left in the dark

The examinations in the selected subjects are scheduled as follows:

Source – DBE

“The matter regarding Mathematics Paper 2 has been resolved. Question 5.1 (with 7 marks) in the Mathematics P2 was found to be faulty,” said the DBE

The question will be excluded from the marking process and the paper will be marked out of 143 and the mark will be upscaled to 150.

Marking sessions will commence on 10 December and that process is expected to conclude on 22 December 2022.

All PEDs are on track with their marking preparation. Scripts are currently in storage. Scripts will be moved to marking centres from the 7/8th December 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘This is the end’: KZN matric pupils studying for exams robbed at gunpoint