Hundreds of North West teachers threaten to boycott marking matric exams – report

A group of about 450 teachers in the North West have warned that they will not mark matric exam papers until they are provided with running water and flushing toilets at the marking centre.

Markers said the Bethel High School marking centre in Coligny was also plagued with regular power outages.

In a report on IOL, the teachers said they had not bathed properly since they arrived at the marking centre on Sunday, due to there being no running water at the accommodation provided to them.

They also complained that they had to carry buckets of water to the bathrooms as the toilets don’t flush.

The school principal who is allegedly responsible for ensuring there is water and electricity at the centre has been accused by the markers of making empty promises.

The teachers also say the provincial department of education has taken no action despite being made aware of their grievances.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi, however, said officials were attending to the issues at the marking centre.

“We are aware of the challenges experienced at the school. We have requested the school governing body to procure pressure pumps, water dispensers, JoJo tanks and to fix the electricity at the school,” he said.

In addition to the unsanitary conditions at the marking centre, the teachers have complained that they are unable to observe social distancing while they work. Because they work in a crowded space, many are worried they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Malindi, however, denied that Covid-19 protocols were being disregarded.

“We are following the standard operating procedures at all times in all our marking centres.”

