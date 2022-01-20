Five things to do if you don’t get into university

Citizen Reporter

As the class of 2021 eagerly awaits the release of their final matric results on Friday, matriculants who don’t receive a bachelor’s pass to enter a university have other options to ensure they qualify to study at the university of their dreams.

The prospects of going to university might be dimmed for many, but there are practical things one could put into place towards a bright future.

Below are five tips to help you decide on the next step to take post-matric:

1. Rewrite your matric, or upgrade your marks?

The second-chance matric programme of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) provides support to pupils who want to rewrite subjects.

The programme helps pupils to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate (SC) to obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.

You could upgrade a specific subject, or rewrite the whole exam.

You can also do this in different places, either in a public adult learning centre, where you get classroom time, or go to a private, accredited institution.

For more information, you can visit the DBE’s second chance matric programme website here.

2. Apply again or do a bridging course

You have an opportunity to re-apply to the university of your choice if your final marks meet the minimum requirements after upgrading your marks.

You can fill out the application form and submit it as soon as applications are open for the 2023 academic year.

And if you can’t wait until next year to further your studies, you could do a bridging course.

Some universities offer bridging courses to candidates who have marginally missed the qualifying criteria.

Check which institution you prefer, then inquire about application requirements and due dates.

3. Apply for an internship or learnership

The minimum entry for a learnership and many internships is a matric certificate.

This is a structured learning programme that allows you to study and learn practically.

If you decide to reapply for university, you can spend the next 12 months in a learning programme that will get you ready or make you change your career choice.

These programmes offer a stipend, and your transport and food money will be covered if you can’t afford it yourself.

4. Consider a TVET College

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges are credible options to consider if you are determined to study, but did not get accepted into university.

You can study the course of your choice and get a certificate at the end of your training.

For a list of credible TVET Colleges in South Africa, click here.

5. Find a job

Although South Africa has a high unemployment rate, considering entering the job market isn’t a bad idea.

If you have a good work ethic and the will to succeed, don’t hesitate to apply for job posts, even if it’s temporary work.

Some tips to consider include registering your CV with as many employment agencies as possible, volunteering to get work experience and regularly visiting websites such as Careers24, Indeed and Pnet.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Karabo Mokoena.

