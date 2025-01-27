The Crawford International class of 2024 success story

The Crawford International class of 2024 has once again set a benchmark for academic achievement, with a record-breaking 1 527...

The Crawford International class of 2024 has once again set a benchmark for academic achievement, with a record-breaking 1 527 distinctions and an impressive average of 2.81 distinctions per candidate across its schools. This reflects the school’s dedication to academic rigour and preparing students for a dynamic, globalised world.

The Crawford International Sandton campus stood out as the third-best coeducational private school nationally in the 2024 IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. With a total of 504 distinctions and an average of 4.27 distinctions per candidate, Crawford Sandton has demonstrated academic leadership within the group and beyond.

This year, several students achieved recognition for their outstanding performance. Adina Tager, who attained a 93.69% average and nine distinctions, was named one of the IEB’s outstanding achievers. Shailin Moodley, who achieved 10 distinctions, including 100% in mathematics, earned an overall average of 92.69%.

Kaya Filipkowska and Mohammed Vachiat also made the outstanding achievers list, each securing an average of 91.92%.

On 29 January, these top achievers and others from across the Crawford network, will be celebrated at the prestigious Avianto in Muldersdrift. This event will honour the top 10 performers from all Crawford schools, providing a platform to acknowledge their hard work, perseverance and academic excellence.

Principal Tracey Purkiss of Crawford International Sandton remarked: “The class of 2024 has demonstrated a true Crawfordian spirit in their approach to the final stretch of their schooling journey. We are incredibly proud of their academic achievements – both the top achievers and all those who exceeded even their own expectations.

“Their results reflect their hard work and commitment. I look forward to the positive contributions they will make as global leaders in the future.”

The 2024 results emphasise the strength of the Crawford Matric Preparation Programme (CMPP), a three-year initiative starting in Grade 10. This programme equips students with the skills, knowledge, and resilience needed for success in both their studies and life beyond the classroom. With a balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities, Crawford International ensures that students are holistically prepared for the demands of the future.

This year’s results also highlight the effectiveness of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) framework, which nurtures critical thinking and a deeper understanding of subject matter.

The accomplishments of the Crawford International class of 2024 reflect not just academic success but also the broader mission of preparing students to become global leaders. As these young individuals embark on the next stage of their journeys, their achievements will serve as an inspiration to future cohorts, proving that with dedication and support, excellence is always within reach.

To learn more about what makes Crawford unique, visit: www.crawfordinternational.co.za.