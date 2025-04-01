Why do baby fevers tend to spike at night?

Colds, flu, and other viruses circulate all year round, but they really hit their stride in winter. That’s because we’re all spending more time indoors.

Fevers are no fun for anyone, and when your baby has one, it’s enough to make any parent sweat! Somehow, fevers always seem to strike in the middle of the night, just as you’re half-asleep, fumbling for the thermometer with one eye open and trying not to panic.

Understanding why fevers spike at nighttime can help you stay calm and care for your baby with confidence.

The winter link: Why babies catch more colds and fevers

Colds, flu, and other viruses circulate all year round, but they really hit their stride in winter. That’s because we’re all spending more time indoors with fewer windows open and more cuddling on the couch, germs can spread easily, and the cold, dry air may weaken resistance. Since babies’ immune systems are still developing, they’re more vulnerable to these seasonal challenges, with an average baby catching six to eight colds in their first year.

The reason fevers often get worse at night

If you’ve ever noticed your baby’s fever climbing after dark, you’re not imagining things. At night, stress hormones like cortisol decrease, and healing hormones like melatonin increase. The immune system becomes more active, releasing cells and signals to fight off invaders. This can raise body temperature, which is why fevers are more likely to happen – or worsen – while we’re asleep.

How to take your baby’s temperature

It’s instinctive to touch your baby’s forehead or neck when you think they might have a fever, but your hand is not the most accurate method. Your baby’s skin can feel warm or sweaty after being in a heated room or wearing too many layers of clothing, but this doesn’t always mean they have a fever. The fastest and most accurate option for taking your child’s temperature is a digital thermometer.

There are various thermometers on the market, but a rectal thermometer is the gold standard for accuracy and works well during a quick diaper change. Forehead or temporal thermometers are another reliable option. These devices measure the heat coming off the artery on your baby’s forehead. Follow the instructions on your specific thermometer and check the display for the results.

Top tip: Try to avoid taking your child’s temperature right after a bath or if they’ve been bundled up in blankets or layers (or swaddled, for infants). It can throw off the reading.

Signs of Fever in Babies and What Causes Them

Normal body temperature for newborn babies is around 37.5 °C and 36.4 °C for older children. If your digital thermometer shows a reading of 38 °C or higher, it means your baby has a fever.

Fevers are often the result of a harmless viral infection. Sometimes, they can occur as a side effect of vaccinations, showing that the immune system is actively building antibodies to protect against the germs the vaccine is designed to target. In some cases, teething might also cause a slight increase in temperature.

When to Call the Doctor

While we know fevers are often part of your baby’s natural response to fighting off bugs, there are times when professional advice is necessary. Call your paediatrician if:

Your baby is under two months old and has a fever over 38 °C

The fever lasts longer than 72 hours (for children under two)

They have other symptoms such as ear pain, vomiting or diarrhoea

They’re showing signs of dehydration, like fewer wet nappies or a dry mouth

They have a rash, stiff neck, or difficulty breathing

