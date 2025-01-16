Portfolio committee warns that budget cuts and fewer teachers will weaken education in SA

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education said more teachers are needed after the Bela Act made Grade R compulsory.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Joy Maimela. Picture: X/ParliamentofRSA

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education warned that budget cuts will impact the quality of education in South Africa, and urged provinces to keep teachers in their classrooms.

The Minister of Basic Education previously mentioned she would appeal to the Treasury for assistance, but no relief was announced in the last budget statement.

As budgets are being cut, the chairperson of the committee Joy Maimela said they don’t want any teachers to lose their jobs.

‘Qualified teachers will be needed’

This was a sentiment shared by the committee on Thursday.

“We appeal to provinces to retain their current number of teaching posts to avoid compromising education outcomes. This is more important because we are going to be implementing the Bela Act,” she added.

Ms Maimela also underscored the concern with the budget cuts that will prevent the Provincial departments from filling vacant teacher posts. "The impending budget cuts pose a significant threat to the sustainability of teaching posts and the overall quality of education. The… pic.twitter.com/slxMY4yhrW — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) January 16, 2025

According to Maimela, more qualified teachers will be needed as the Bela Act will enforce Grade R to be compulsory.

“So we’re going to continuously engage with provincial departments to ensure that they safeguard teachers’ jobs […] thereby ensuring equitable access to education for all learners.”

Teenage pregnancy

Maimela also expressed concern about the rising levels of teenage pregnancy.

“Despite the improvement in the number of girls that are passing or that are staying in the schooling system, we are extremely concerned about the rising level of teenage pregnancy.

Furthermore, she said that a draft concept has been established to solicit public input on the issues of teenage pregnancy and statutory rape.

“Public inputs will be solicited in the identified education districts and selected schools to improve the lived realities of learners who are the primary victims,” she said.

Maimela stressed that teenage pregnancy and statutory rape often leads to girls not completing school.

”Teenage pregnancy in South Africa requires a multi-faceted approach, focusing on education, healthcare access and community involvement to safeguard the rights and futures of our young girls.”

