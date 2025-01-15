Western Cape to hire 477 teachers despite 2 400 job cuts

Facing rising demand, the Western Cape will hire 477 teachers and expand schools, even as budget issues forced cuts to over 2 400 posts.

Education MEC David Maynier and Premier Alan Winde ushered in the year at Timour Hall Primary School in Plumstead. Picture: X/@DavidMaynier

The Western Cape education department plans to hire 477 teachers for new and expanding schools, even though more than 2 400 teachers lost their jobs at the beginning

2 of 2025.

The 2025 academic year kicked off on Wednesday morning with over 1.2 million pupils enrolled in Western Cape public schools.

Education MEC David Maynier and Premier Alan Winde ushered in the year at Timour Hall Primary School in Plumstead to welcome some of the 107 000 Grade 1s entering “big school” for the first time.

Increasing number of pupils in province

In a statement, the MEC said the province’s system continues to grow, requiring the department to take steps to accommodate the increase in pupil numbers this year despite severe budget constraints.

To create more space for the pupils, the department is working to complete nine new schools and 265 additional classrooms in total for learners in the 2025 school year. This includes six new schools and 180 classrooms for January 2025.

In his Adjustment Budget speech in December 2024, Maynier said the department would need to make provision for these new schools and classrooms to have teachers.

“I said that we would fight for our teachers, and we continue to do so,” Maynier said on Wednesday.

As a result, the department announced that it will create up to 477 new teaching posts for schools experiencing significant increases in learner numbers in 2025 and assign staff to the new schools that have been completed.

477 new teacher posts after 2 407 job cuts

This comes after the department cut 2 407 teacher jobs in the new year due to the national government’s inability to fully accommodate a 2023 wage agreement.

The Special Action Committee (SAC), a lobby group, filed a last-minute urgent application with the Western Cape High Court to review and overturn the department’s decision to terminate teacher posts in 2025.

However, the court struck the SAC’s urgent application from the roll on 30 December 2024.

The MEC stated that the head of the department has sent letters to the schools receiving additional teachers.

The allocation of posts will depend on data from the department’s 10th-day Snap survey, which confirms the number of new learners who have enrolled and accepted places in the schools.

Allocation of posts

“While this decision will have further implications for our budget deficit, it is crucial that our new and existing schools have the resources they need to accommodate additional learners in 2025,” Maynier said.

Meanwhile, at Timour Hall Primary, Winde assured the new Grade 1s that it was okay to be a bit nervous on their first day of school, but they should know there is always someone to help them.

“If you put in the effort, you will reap the rewards. However, at the same time, remember to also make time to have some fun too!” the premier said.

“By creating a balance between your school work and playtime, you will be able to achieve so much more!”

100 000 Grade 8 pupils also started their high school careers in the province on Wednesday.

Admission

In terms of admission, the department said as of 14 January, it allocated places 118 914, or 98%, of the pupils for whom applications were received for Grade 1 and 8 for the 2025 school year by 31 December 2024.

Placement is in progress for 2 478, or 2%, of Grade 1 and 8 pupils. The department also reported receiving over 300 extremely late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the current school year since the start of the year.

“We understand that this is a stressful and anxious period for parents who are waiting for a place, and we are asking parents to work with us as we try to accommodate their children as soon as possible,” Maynier said.