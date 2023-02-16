Sol Plaatje University management and SRC reach agreement following protests

Citizen Reporter

The Sol Plaatje University management says it has reached an agreement with the Student Representative Council (SRC) following protests that led to the suspension of registration and orientation.

The students had embarked on protest action since Tuesday, demanding that their concerns over food and accommodation be addressed.

Although the university said it supported the right to peaceful protests, it strongly condemned any form of violence and damage to university property.

Following a meeting with the SRC on Wednesday, the university said it had secured an additional 150 beds that will be made available for returning students, from 18 February.

ALSO READ: ‘Corruption allegations couldn’t have been lies’ – Unhelpful NSFAS probe slammed

The university will also assist students funded by negotiating with the landlords about the late payment of their first rental due.

The university further advised first-year students who arrive on campus after 4pm, to notify the Residence Office in advance of their late arrival.

Catering

Registered residence students who wish to access the dining hall must book their meals forty-eight (48) hours in advance by using the Meal Management System, said the university.

“Students residing in Accredited Off-Campus Accommodation who want to access a dining hall for meals must visit the Residence Office to have their names added to the Meal Management System (which is done by the Facilities and Services Department). These students will access their meals by using their student cards in the dining hall. If a student has lost their student card, he/she must visit Campus Security to obtain a new student card.”

ALSO READ: ANC will continue on a path crafted by the likes of Sol Plaatje – Ramaphosa

If a student misses a booked meal they will still be charged for that meal.

“The University will ensure that the caterer adheres to the agreement on the portion and quality of meals provided to our students.”

Funding

NSFAS-funded returning students will receive their learning material allowance from Monday, 20 February 2023, it said.

First-time entering students must ensure that their banking details are uploaded to its system.

Academic exclusions

Students who appealed their academic exclusion by the initial deadline of 23 January 2023, will receive their responses by Friday.

“Late appeals up to and including 10 February 2023 will receive a response during the week of 27 February 2023. No appeals received after 10 February 2023 will be considered for the 2023 academic year.”

Motsepe Foundation donates to Sol Plaatje University

On Thursday, the Sol Plaatje University announced the Motsepe Foundation had donated R1 million to the university’s SRC.

“The Motsepe Foundation has over the years supported more than 2 500 students from low-income households across South Africa with full scholarships covering tuition, textbooks, necessary technology, and psychosocial support. The foundation supports students from their first year of study to graduation,” explained the university.

Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Sol Plaatje University Prof Andrew Crouch commended the SRC on building a partnership with the Motsepe Foundation.