Getrude Makhafola
2 Dec 2022
2:09 pm
Parliament

‘Corruption allegations couldn’t have been lies’ – Unhelpful NSFAS probe slammed

Getrude Makhafola

Union Nehawu said it is waiting for the SIU probe and would never submit evidence to NSFAS.

Nsfas probe recommendations
NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo was slammed by MPs over a lackluster lawyers' report. Photo: Supplied.
Despite its damning findings on allegations of nepotism, alleged corruption in the procurement of laptops for students and non-existent recruitment guidelines, law firm Popela Maake Incorporated failed to make proper recommendations to alleviate maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). NSFAS probe MPs were concerned after being told that trade union Nehawu was never part of the probe, even though they were at the forefront of detailing NSFAS corruption allegations to Parliament. The lawyers were appointed by the board to investigate allegations directed at NSFAS' former administrator Randall Carolissen. He was appointed NSFAS administrator in 2018 by the higher...

