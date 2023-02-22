Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
22 Feb 2023
9:15 am
Education

Is NSFAS sustainable? More needs to be done to help poor university students

Getrude Makhafola

Despite an increased Nsfas budget every year, many students are left out.

Several universities are rocked by protests over Nsfas funding and lack of accommodation.
University students protest. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
In a country that can barely address the basic needs of its people and with many dependent on social grants, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is buckling under the pressure to fund the ever-growing number of students who are desperate for higher education. According to education expert and Stellenbosch University Professor Sioux McKenna, the ongoing funding problems cannot be separated from the destitute societies within which universities operate in. Campus protests University and college campuses are rocked by protests at the start of every academic year as many cannot return because they owe fees, while newcomers battle to...

