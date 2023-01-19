Universities raising money to help support poor, missing middle students

Several universities and their students have over the past few years put the plight of those who cannot afford to study at the forefront, developing fundraising measures to help the youth realise their dreams of acquiring an academic qualification. Outside of bursaries, scholarships, and the state's National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), the previously white-only universities and students lead the pack when it comes to attracting donations to fund those who need a helping hand. The impactful #FeesMustFall campaign between 2015 and 2016, that culminated in countrywide student protests, helped elevate the dire state of access to higher education, but...

Outside of bursaries, scholarships, and the state’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), the previously white-only universities and students lead the pack when it comes to attracting donations to fund those who need a helping hand.

The impactful #FeesMustFall campaign between 2015 and 2016, that culminated in countrywide student protests, helped elevate the dire state of access to higher education, but free education remains a distant dream.

Free higher education dream deferred

The quest for free education for all was shot down by Judge Jonathan Heher’s report into the feasibility of free higher education, when he found that funding was “inadequate and unsustainable” and that those who can afford to pay – must pay.

To date, most of the needy students would have never finished their studies had it not been for a much-needed cash injection from donations, albeit limited, so they can get to the finish line and graduate.

This cohort also includes the “missing middle” – these are those who do not qualify for state funding but are too poor to finance their studies.

Several institutions also have meal programmes for the hungry on campus.

Available funding

The following are funding programmes at some of the institutions:

University of Johannesburg (UJ) SRC Trust Fund was established more than five years ago. Applications for funding are now open for this year for those who cannot afford registration fees. There’s also the ‘Double our Future Impact’ campaign targeted at helping 10 000 students with their 2023 registration fees.

At Witwatersrand University (Wits), its former SRC president Cebolenkosi Khumalo raised R12 million to help struggling students by cycling from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings in Pretoria last year. The Wits Hardship Fund also assists students with up to 50% of the outstanding balances from the previous year. The maximum eligible amount is R50 000.

In the Western Cape, the UWC has also roped in staffers to contribute. The ‘Access to Success’ campaign also involves 50 students calling UWC alumni across South Africa to raise funds for student fees.

The University of Pretoria (UP) in 2022 launched ‘Giving Day’ by students and staff. It aims to raise millions of Rand for identified campus projects and student financial assistance over the next three years. UP’s alumni also hold regular fundraising initiatives.

University of Free State (UFS) offers specialised support for students with disabilities through its Centre for Universal Access for Disabled Students. Funds are also raised to support other students’ needs on campus.

The UCT Funding Gap at the University of Cape Town provides financial assistance to the “missing middle”. Only those whose annual household income is above the Nsfas threshold of R350 000 but less than R600 000 are allowed to apply.

According to UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the institution has spent R100 million more on student financial aid in 2022.

“UCT’s provision of student financial assistance is the cornerstone of our transformation initiative to assist academically and financially deserving students.

“In our effort to assist as many deserving students as possible, our projection for 2022 shows that at least R1.9 billion (unaudited) has been spent by a number of key financial aid sponsors in support of UCT students. This amount is an increase of R100 million compared to what UCT spent on student financial aid in 2021,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Covid impact and declined revenue

Despite the fundraising efforts, more funding is required for South Africa’s 26 public universities and 50 TVET colleges.

Universities, however, rely more on the government for funding, followed by tuition fees as the second biggest income stream.

Statistics SA noted that the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020‒2021 disrupted the operations of higher education institutions, with notable effects on revenue streams, especially in 2020.

“In 2021, the second biggest source of money after government grants was tuition fees, accounting for 36% of total revenue. Government grants contributed 47%, while the remainder was from other sources such as donations and research income.

“If we consider all higher education institutions, the percentage of total revenue from tuition fees shifted from 33% in 2019 (before the pandemic) to 36% in 2021. As the lockdown disrupted operations in 2020, government transfers [grants] increased while the amount received from tuition fees declined.”

