Getrude Makhafola
4 minute read
19 Jan 2023
5:29 pm
Education

Universities raising money to help support poor, missing middle students

Universities are bracing for a flood of capable but poor students, who cannot afford fees this new academic year.

Photo: iStock
Several universities and their students have over the past few years put the plight of those who cannot afford to study at the forefront, developing fundraising measures to help the youth realise their dreams of acquiring an academic qualification. Outside of bursaries, scholarships, and the state's National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), the previously white-only universities and students lead the pack when it comes to attracting donations to fund those who need a helping hand. The impactful #FeesMustFall campaign between 2015 and 2016, that culminated in countrywide student protests, helped elevate the dire state of access to higher education, but...

