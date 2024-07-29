Subscription-based services are all the rage, from Disney+ to Netflix, to Showmax and Stokvels. So why not education?

UCT Online High School reformats its Adult Matric Preparation Programme with subscription bundles from R450 per month.

Subscribe to get your Matric qualification (Amended Senior Certificate) with UCT Online High School’s Adult Matric Preparation Programme. It’s never too late to realise your dreams as an adult and succeed in work and in life.

In August of 2022, UCT Online High School became the most affordable, fully accredited online school in Africa to offer the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC) matric qualification. In their tireless quest to innovate and be at the forefront of creating an equitable and innovative education system on the continent, the online high school announced the launch of an 18-month Adult Matric Preparation programme (ASC) delivered entirely online at a then cost of R2,195 per month.

The Adult Matric Preparation programme provides a second chance for those who were unable, or never given the opportunity, to write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) when they were young — because it’s never too late to enable a better future for ourselves and our families.

However, UCT Online High School’s application data to date shows that the largest deterrent for these second-chance learners is still the issue of low affordability. Taking this into consideration, the online school heeded the call for more affordable and accessible, high-quality online education and reformatted its full Adult Matric Preparation Programme (ASC) qualification to a subscription-based model offering three bundles, each designed to fit the learner’s unique schedule and needs:

The Full Preparation Programme bundle to R800 per month subscription (from R2,195pm originally),

The Half Preparation Programme bundle to R600 per month subscription,

and the Per Single Subject bundle costing R450 per month subscription.

Adult Matric Preparation Programme Eligibility Criteria

Group 1: Adults 21 years and older with a General Education and Training Certificate (GETC), Grade 9 school report, or equivalent NQF Level 1 qualification.

Group 2: Adults who have previously completed some NSC or ASC subjects but need to finish their qualification.

Which subscription bundle is right for you?

Benefits of obtaining the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC)

It offers adults the chance to further their education as it means they can study further at a tertiary level and can pursue studies for vocational education and training.

It allows adults to broaden their career opportunities as a matric certificate is the minimum requirement for many jobs and further workplace advancements

It boosts their confidence and self-worth by equipping them with new knowledge, skills, and experience

Adults can work and study at the same time due to the flexibility which allows them to structure their study time around existing commitments

In a country with a staggering 32.9% national unemployment rate, education is a vital pillar for a thriving society. The education crisis in South Africa is in dire need of attention and reform. According to Stats SA, approximately 31% of South Africans adults are not qualified for further and higher education. This excludes some 21 million adults from a wide range of skilled and professional areas of employment. It has the potential to shape minds, expand opportunities and drive progress – for individuals, their communities, and society at large.

The Department of Basic Education’s (DBE’s) Amended Senior Certificate (ASC) programme provides these young adults with a promising future. The DBE awards and certifies the Amended Senior Certificate on behalf of UCT Online High School.

Understanding the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC)

The ASC, or self-study adult matric, is equivalent to the National Senior Certificate (NSC) awarded to high school graduates. To qualify, individuals must be 21 years or older and complete exams for six subjects, with final exams determining 100% of the grade

Most adult learners complete the ASC part-time, so the length of time taken to complete it can be longer, depending on their capacity for commitment. And while they can complete their studies from anywhere, they must sit for their exams in South Africa.

UCT Online High School celebrates and supports these learners with resolute advisors, structured work plans, revision modules, and technical support. A matric certificate can transform young and old people’s futures.

Support structure to help you on your journey

The Adult Matric Preparation programme provides learners with a support structure. This will help them on their journey to obtain their ASC. This includes the following:

A dedicated Support Advisor who is available for any administrative queries and who will empower learners to optimise the way they work and take advantage of learning online. They are available from Monday to Friday (excluding South African Public Holidays) between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Recommended weekly plan & work plan: which helps them to guide their time and workplan each week.

Sign-posting and wrap-up videos for each subject, which highlight key outcomes and takeaways, and situate their lessons in the broader context of their learning.

Revision modules that highlight the most important examinable content and provide them with opportunities to consolidate and apply their knowledge.

Mastery Checks that will show them whether they have achieved an appropriate level of competence for each module across all of their subjects.

Technical support from their Technical Support Team who are available Monday to Friday (excluding South African Public Holidays) between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Important to note – The Adult Matric Programme at UCT Online High School is a preparation course that provides learners with the necessary content for the (ASC) examinations with the Department of Basic Education (DBE). It does not provide learners with a certificate upon completion of the course, as learners do not sit for exams or receive grades with UCT Online High School. Here’s what you can expect when doing the UCT Online High School Adult Matric Preparation Programme – watch here:

Transform Your Tomorrow

Join the journey with UCT Online High School as it calls on future change makers to seize the opportunity for a better future. Bundle subscriptions for the Adult Matric Preparation Programme bundles are open and interested adults learners can visit UCT Online High School for more information or download the Adult Matric Preparation programme info pack on the website.

UCT Online High School is here to celebrate and support these learners, and the Adult Matric Preparation programme offers a viable and affordable alternative for adults to study online, and part-time, towards their CAPS-aligned Amended Senior Certificate (ASC). A matric certificate can transform young and old people’s futures alike, by signaling their knowledge and skills to employers, creating pathways to further education, and ultimately improving their chances of finding work, keeping a job, and earning a higher salary.

