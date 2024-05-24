ActionSA has corrupt and under-performing officials in sights

ActionSA unveils its top targets for investigation and prosecution, including high-profile figures from politics and business.

ActionSA has a hit list, but not the kind that could end up in an identity parade at the local SA Police Service office.

Party leader Herman Mashaba said, should the party come into power, it had already drawn up a list of people in its crosshairs who would immediately face investigation and prosecution. Mashaba listed his top 10 most wanted prosecutions.

“Many of these individuals have been implicated in the Zondo commission report and have long evaded justice,” he said.

The top targets

“In no particular order, these individuals include [former ANC secretary-general] Ace Magashule, [businessman] Edwin Sodi, [Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president] Floyd Shivambu, [Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy] Gwede Mantashe, [EFF leader] Julius Malema, [former president] Jacob Zuma, [former finance minister] Malusi Gigaba, [ANC first deputy secretary-general] Nomvula Mokonyane, [former eThekwini mayor] Zandile Gumede and [former health minister] Zweli Mkhize.”

But prosecutions are not the only priority should Mashaba become president. His plan is radical reform across the machinations of government – and that includes the nation’s stateowned enterprises.

“The first step to resolving the issue of failing state-owned enterprises [SOEs] is to launch a comprehensive investigation to determine which struggling SOEs are worth reforming from a financial perspective,” he said.

If SOEs do not perform essential services and are losing money, he will ditch them or privatise. He said entities like Eskom will need to be drastically reformed alongside improved monitoring and transparency of expenditure.

But a new president and a new government may face substantial resistance from a three-decade-old civil service, potentially loyal to its previous paymasters.

Mashaba said the ideal would be to create a culture of cooperation and trust between different political parties and levels of government to ensure all politicians and civil servants worked towards improving South Africa.

To motivate civil servants, he wants them to be placed on performance-based contracts while instituting strong consequence management for nonperformance.

“The successful implementation of ActionSA’s plans to fix South Africa is dependent on efficient service delivery and establishing a professional public service,” said Mashaba.

“Professionalising the public service and improving the functioning of state institutions.

“Quality service delivery can be achieved by ensuring a capable and politically independent public service advances the interests of South Africans,” he said.

As president, he would slash ministerial benefits – and the public wage bill. The small armies of VIP protectors politicians have enjoyed would see a budget reduction, the funds being redirected to law enforcement in vulnerable communities.

Priority would also be given to the recruitment and training of an expanded police service.

“An ActionSA-led government will additionally invest in the construction of more police stations and introduce mobile police infrastructure so more people have access to police services in remote areas,” he said.

• The Citizen asked party leaders for their final thoughts to convince voters.

• First up is Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA.