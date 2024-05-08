‘Unharmed but shaken’ – ActionSA leaders Funzi Ngobeni, Hluphi Gafane survive hijacking ordeal

Funzi Ngobeni speaks at an event held at Newtown Junction to announce the ActionSA Gauteng Premier candidate, Funzi Ngobeni, 29 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Action SA Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni and chairperson of the youth forum Hluphi Gafane have been found safe after a four-hour hijacking ordeal in Olievenhoutbosch on Tuesday evening.

According to ActionSA, Ngobeni was taken by several armed men while visiting Gafane at her home.

The gunmen reportedly forced Ngobeni into the back of his white Toyota Hilux and fled the scene with him in the vehicle.

The two ActionSA leaders were hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch at 7 pm and held by the hijackers. They were eventually located in the Benoni area just before 11pm.

They were found unharmed.

“ActionSA is pleased to report that both Ngobeni and Gafane are unharmed but undoubtedly shaken from the experience,” said the party.

“ActionSA expresses its profound gratitude to members of SAPS who were incredibly responsive. We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of support and concern from South Africans.

“It is requested that Ngobeni and Gafane be afforded the space to recover from their ordeal with their families. A more substantive briefing of these events can be provided tomorrow [Wednesday].

“We can confirm they are in good health despite what must have been a harrowing experience.

“They, along with their families, are deeply moved by the love and prayers of the ActionSA family as well as the overwhelming outpouring of support from South Africans.”

The party said it would provide more details about the hijacking on Wednesday.

Hijacking hotspots

Olievenhoutbosch is Tshwane’s hijacking hotspot, with 53 having been stolen in the area between October and December 2023.

The crime stats released in February revealed that other areas include the Loate Tshwane District, Mamelodi East and Pretoria West.

Four police stations in Tshwane feature in the list of the top 30 stations for carjacking reports in the country.

The crime stats revealed that carjacking increased by 6.5% year on year, with half of the hijackings taking place in Gauteng.

Of the 5,973 cases of hijacking reported in the country during this period, 3,010 (50%) took place in Gauteng.