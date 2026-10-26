Opposition claims ANC is using council jobs to ‘buy votes’ in Ekurhuleni

Residents cannot be asked to reward failure with permanent positions, according to ActionSA.

The ANC Ekurhuleni has been accused of “electioneering” after changing the appointments of senior managers from contract into permanent positions.

The opposition said the hiring process is flawed and some of those hired were on contracts expected to expire in two to three years, with no assessment to determine whether they were eligible for permanent employment.

The change to permanent positions would take effect in six months’ time, which the parties said would burden the next administration with a massive wage bill, driven by the ANC’s ploy to look good on the eve of the 4 November polls.

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ANC Ekurhuleni accused of ‘electioneering’

ActionSA said this is part of ANC electioneering.

The party said it will write to the Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, the public protector and the auditor-general to request a review of the legality of the Ekurhuleni resolution and its financial implications for the city.

But the ANC Ekurhuleni defended the resolution, describing it as progressive.

ANC chief whip Pelisa Nkunjana said the affected officials were eligible and qualified for permanent employment and that the process followed applicable legislative and regulatory requirements.

“The resolution marks an important step towards building a capable, stable and efficient administration,” Nkunjana said.

Ekurhuleni is in a state of service delivery collapse

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo said: “The ANC has had years to address institutional stability.

“Bringing this as an urgent matter to an extraordinary council meeting is opportunistic.

“It is an attempt to secure positions before the end of the term. This is further compounded by the fact that some of the contracts in question still have two to three years remaining.”

Under the existing legislation such as the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act and the Municipal Staff Regulations, 2022, council is the only one authorised to appoint a municipal manager, the party said.

ActionSA also identified a flawed process and legal risk posed by the decision.

“At no point did council assess the performance of the individuals whose contracts are being made permanent,” said Khumalo.

“Ekurhuleni is in a state of service delivery collapse – deteriorating roads, non-collection of refuse, failing wastewater infrastructure and hijacked and derelict buildings.”

Residents cannot be asked to reward failure with permanent positions, Khumalo said.

“Permanent employment must be earned through demonstrable performance and measurable improvement in service delivery, not granted as a political favour while the city continues to fail its residents.”