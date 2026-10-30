IEC flags AI-generated Nelson Mandela video ahead of local government elections

The AI-generated video shows Mandela apparently urging voters to turn their backs on the ANC.

With less than a week to go before South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is aware of concerns about an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video featuring the late former president Nelson Mandela being used for political messaging ahead of the polls.

Madiba

The AI-generated deepfake video shows Mandela apparently urging voters to turn their backs on the ANC, accusing the party of corruption and claiming it had stolen pension funds.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission is aware of public concerns surrounding the video but stressed that satire, parody, political commentary and criticism remain protected forms of democratic expression under the electoral framework.

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“We recognise that satire, parody, political commentary and criticism are important elements of democratic discourse and are protected under the Disinformation Code, provided they fall within the scope of protected speech.”

Disinformation

However, Bapela said the Disinformation Code also places responsibilities on political parties and candidates when using artificial intelligence-generated content during election campaigns.

“The Code addresses election-related disinformation and requires political parties and candidates to ensure that AI-generated content is clearly labelled.”

Political views

Bapela emphasised that the commission’s role is not to police political views or influence voter choices, but rather to protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure South Africans are able to make informed decisions based on reliable information.

“The commission does not seek to regulate legitimate political opinion or determine voters’ political preferences. Its responsibility is to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that voters can make informed choices based on credible information.”

The matter has since been reported to Real411, the platform designated to receive and assess complaints relating to suspected election-related disinformation.

Warning

The IEC said it would consider the issue through the relevant processes and legal framework. Bapela also urged South Africans to exercise caution when engaging with AI-generated political content online.

“We encourage members of the public to exercise caution when engaging with AI-generated political content, verify information before sharing it, and consult official Commission channels for accurate election-related information.”

The Commission said it remains committed to protecting the integrity and credibility of the elections as campaigning enters its final days.

Tech partnership

Earlier this month, the IEC teamed up with Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and Moxii Africa to combat disinformation after receiving more than 700 election-related complaints, most linked to posts on X.

The IEC said it has already received more than 700 complaints of election-related misinformation, most of them linked to posts on X, as it ramps up efforts to protect the integrity of the 2026 local government elections.