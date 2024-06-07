Is Dlamini-Zuma the right person to mediate between MK party and the ANC?

Nkosaza Dlamini-Zuma has been seen as a close ally of her former husband Jacob Zuma even years after their divorce.

Despite Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s proximity to her former husband Jacob Zuma, she is not the right person to mediate between the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the African National Congress, according to political analyst Sipho Seepe.

Relations between the MK party and the African National Congress ANC have been strained since Zuma launched the MK party six months ago while still enjoying the benefits of being an ANC member.

In various ANC WhatsApp groups, Dlamini-Zuma’s name has come up as a suggested candidate to negotiate with the MK on behalf of the ANC.

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a leader in her own right. She is not an appendage of her former husband. She would hate to be cast in that fashion. No, I also don’t think she will accept the role of being a mediator. The same applies to Jacob Zuma. Both would hate to conflate the personal with the political,” said political analyst Sipho Seepe.

Bad blood between MK and ANC

On Thursday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told the media that the ANC found it difficult to negotiate with the MK party because the party was told that Zuma was the only one who could make decisions.

Despite several attempts to speak to Zuma the ANC said he could not be found.

Seepe said the ANC had contributed to poor relations with Zuma because of several incidents where party leaders publicly insulted Zuma.

Relations between Zuma and the ANC were so bad that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was seen walking out of the Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand last week when Zuma walked in causing a media frenzy at the ROC.

“The discussions between the MK Party and the ANC have been strained. ANC leaders have cast the former president as an enemy. They have used every opportunity and platform to hurl insults at him,” he said.

Seepe said Zuma’s silence was not a surprise at all since Zuma was still aggrieved by how he was treated by the ANC.

“This explains the seeming lack of rush by the MK party to enter into coalition discussions with the ANC,” he said.

Both the MK party and the ANC had agreed to engage each other in coalition talks. However, on Thursday Ramaphosa said parties who wanted to cause havoc and instability should be ignored. It was not clear if this was in reference to the MK party.