Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

7 Jun 2024

12:55 pm

Is Dlamini-Zuma the right person to mediate between MK party and the ANC?

Nkosaza Dlamini-Zuma has been seen as a close ally of her former husband Jacob Zuma even years after their divorce.

Zuma-Nkosazana-MK

Former Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Despite Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s proximity to her former husband Jacob Zuma, she is not the right person to mediate between the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the African National Congress, according to political analyst Sipho Seepe.

Relations between the MK party and the African National Congress ANC have been strained since Zuma launched the MK party six months ago while still enjoying the benefits of being an ANC member.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

In various ANC WhatsApp groups, Dlamini-Zuma’s name has come up as a suggested candidate to negotiate with the MK on behalf of the ANC.

ALSO READ: Zuma creating a ‘personality cult’ in his MK party

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a leader in her own right. She is not an appendage of her former husband. She would hate to be cast in that fashion. No, I also don’t think she will accept the role of being a mediator. The same applies to Jacob Zuma. Both would hate to conflate the personal with the political,” said political analyst Sipho Seepe.

Bad blood between MK and ANC

On Thursday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told the media that the ANC found it difficult to negotiate with the MK party because the party was told that Zuma was the only one who could make decisions.

Despite several attempts to speak to Zuma the ANC said he could not be found.

Seepe said the ANC had contributed to poor relations with Zuma because of several incidents where party leaders publicly insulted Zuma.

ALSO READ: MK party ‘purge’: ‘Co-founder Jabulani Khumalo can’t deregister the party’

Relations between Zuma and the ANC were so bad that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was seen walking out of the Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand last week when Zuma walked in causing a media frenzy at the ROC.

“The discussions between the MK Party and the ANC have been strained. ANC leaders have cast the former president as an enemy. They have used every opportunity and platform to hurl insults at him,” he said.

Seepe said Zuma’s silence was not a surprise at all since Zuma was still aggrieved by how he was treated by the ANC.

“This explains the seeming lack of rush by the MK party to enter into coalition discussions with the ANC,” he said.

Both the MK party and the ANC had agreed to engage each other in coalition talks. However, on Thursday Ramaphosa said parties who wanted to cause havoc and instability should be ignored. It was not clear if this was in reference to the MK party.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Government of national unity (GNU) Jacob Zuma

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s getting cold but Ramaphosa won’t be frozen out just yet
Courts PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe
News Courtroom chronicles: Thabo Bester spills beans on legal rollercoaster ride

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES