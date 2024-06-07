Government of national unity warning: ANC’s plan ‘harder to achieve and maintain’

Will the government of national unity be stable enough to lead South Africa forward for the next five years?

The African National Congress’ (ANC) plans to form a government of national unity will be harder to reach and keep stable than it may appear on paper.

This is the warning from University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood.

The ANC dipped below 50% in last month’s elections, losing power for the first time in 30 years. It is now holding talks with rival parties to form a coalition government.

Government of national unity would need political maturity

Speaking at the close of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Thursday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said such a united government was the best option for a fragmented South Africa.

The country last had a Novernment of National Unity in 1994, as it transitioned into democracy.

Henwood said it could work but would need a lot of work and political maturity.

“A government of national unity will help with power sharing and inclusivity, though it may be more difficult to achieve and maintain,” he said.

Henwood said such a structure could work if the focus is on resolving major challenges like logistics, energy, crime and governance, rather than specific policy.

“We can then continue on the work streams between government and business leaders. In this way, we can see a more integrated and inclusive approach,” he added.

Minority government may make it easier to walk away

Henwood said a minority government would have been the easier option for the ANC “if a proper agreement was in place, with basic policy and governance focus agreed upon”.

He said though this might not endure in the long run, the approach would make it easier for parties to easily walk away in case of problems.

Addressing speculation of a possible ANC–DA coalition, Henwood said it also presented challenges.

“This would have essentially combined governance and leadership in a broad policy, with economic stability and possibly better outcomes – in a coalition based on SA interests and not party elite interests.”

The potential coalition was slammed in many quarters, including by the Black Business Council.

“We support any arrangement that does not include any party that wants to scrap empowerment equity (EE) and broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE),” said Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane.

Some ANC members expressed their disagreement over such a coalition by holding a protest outside the NEC gathering.

ANC-EFF coalition also brings challenges

Henwood said an ANC-EFF coalition would be “challenging in policy – difficult to align with reality in SA”.

“This will most probably be seen as negative in the economic context. It is also very difficult to maintain, as we have seen in metro’s where the EFF governed with the ANC,” said Henwood.