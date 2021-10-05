‘Shameful and fascist’ – ANC slams DA election posters in Phoenix

Gareth Cotterell

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the opposition party placed posters in Phoenix that read: “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”.

The posters went up in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday. The area has been a hotbed of racial tension since July, when riots hit KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Phoenix made national headlines after community members set up patrols in the neighbourhood in response to the looting and violent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 36 people lost their lives in the area during the unrest. More than 30 people have since been arrested in Phoenix.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC in KZN said the posters are “shameful and fascist in nature”. It even accused the DA of promoting and supporting the “heinous murders committed by a few racists in Phoenix during the violent protests in July”.

“It shows the true colour of the DA that is desperate to an extent of spreading lies to gain votes. Their actions reveal that they are a party that will do anything as they thrive through creating division and perpetuating racism,” the statement added.

DA defends the posters

The DA’s provincial chairperson, Dean McPherson, defended the posters, according to News24.

McPherson reiterated that people who protected their neighbourhoods during the unrest were heroes. He also accused the ANC of making the unrest about race.

“They racially weaponised what happened in Phoenix and made the suggestion that all Indians are racist. The ANC pits communities against each other,” he said.

