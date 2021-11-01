Asanda Matlhare
Local Elections 2021

Elections 2021: ‘Gripes may be taken to the streets, not ballot box’

It has been predicted that a third of South Africans will decide the outcome of the 2021 local government elections.

Although a pre-election study conducted by Ipsos, the world’s third-largest market research company, predicted a third of South Africans will decide the outcome of the local government elections due to voter apathy, an expert believes the “vote where you registered” regulation will also contribute to a low turnout. Political analyst Daniel Silke said it was understandable why a large number of South Africans were frustrated and fed up. “They have seen little results in their daily lives for many years, even having voted. They are discouraged with the choices available and the fact they intend to stay away is indicative...

