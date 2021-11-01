‘Most important thing is the ANC’, says Zuma after casting his vote

Thapelo Lekabe

Former president Jacob Zuma has reiterated his call for voters to elect the ANC across the country’s municipalities, saying South Africans should not be swayed by divisions and infighting over positions in the governing party.

“I want all people to come out and vote because voting is very important. People shouldn’t be swayed by individuals fighting over politics and positions. The most important thing is the ANC.

“Individuals are not important in the ANC, they only matter because they are part of the organisation,” Zuma said, speaking in isiZulu.

He was speaking to the media on Monday outside Ntolwane Primary School in KwaNxamalala, KwaZulu-Natal, after casting his vote in the local government elections. He was accompanied by his fourth wife Gloria Bongekile Ngema-Zuma.

Zuma, who was released on medical parole in September, said his vote was not a secret because he had voted for the ANC.

‘I voted for the ANC’

He said he was satisfied with the voting process at his voting station and did not come across any issues.

“I voted very well and I voted for the ANC, that’s not a secret,” Zuma said.

“No one can tell me not to vote for the ANC, no one can tell me that… My supporters who are supporting the ANC, they will vote for the ANC,” he added.

Asked whether the ANC would be able to secure enough votes to remove the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) from governing Nkandla Local Municipality, Zuma said he was confident the ANC would be elected by the majority of residents in the area.

The former president also interacted with ANC members and volunteers in Nkandla and thanked them for their continued support of the party.