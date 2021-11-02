Sipho Mabena
2 Nov 2021
6:43 pm
Local Elections 2021

Dismal voter turnout doesn’t reduce legitimacy of polls, was to be expected

Sipho Mabena

Voter numbers were low due to voter apathy and the maturing of SA's democracy, while the IEC is said to have done 'exceptionally well'.

Picture for illustration: Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini
Though the dismal voter turnout and glitches related to the use of electronic voter identification verification systems emerged as the biggest talking points of the 2021 local government elections, experts believe things went just as expected. They say the hiccups were to be expected, with growing voter apathy having signalled the former, while a testing election environment signalled the latter. Criticism The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has come under immense criticism with regards to glitches related to its new voter management technology, that resulted in thousands of people not being able to vote, in what some say amounted...

