JUST IN: Ramaphosa re-elected as president

Ramaphosa was one of 400 members of Parliament sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in parliament.

The ANC’s Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected SA President in the first sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as South Africa’s president.

He beat out EFF leader Julius Malema by 283 votes to 44.

Ramaphosa was nominated by his party and seconded by the IFP. He said it would be his “pleasure” to serve as President again.

Malema was nominated by the UDM, and seconded by the ATM.

The National Assembly also elected a new speaker, deputy speaker for the seventh parliament, which sat for the first time on Friday.

Former agriculture minister Thoko Didiza was elected Speaker of the National Assembly, while the DA’s Annelie Lotriet beat out African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula to become deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

He will be inaugurated next week in Pretoria, and is set to announce his cabinet soon.

