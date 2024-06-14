JUST IN: DA’s Annelie Lotriet elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly

She secured 273 votes to Zungula's 54.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet has beat out African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula to become Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Zungula was nominated by the EFF and seemed to have the backing of the newly-formed Progressive Caucus Parliamentary grouping. He is a prominent member of the group.

‘Government of National Unity’ at work

Lotriet’s election came after the ANC, DA and IFP formed a “Government of National Unity” coalition with other parties.

It is understood that the ANC, because of their majority in that grouping, would elect a Speaker and President. The second biggest party, the DA, would elect a Deputy Speaker.

“The presidential candidate will come from the largest party in the grouping, President Cyril Ramaphosa. He will then exercise his prerogative to appoint his new cabinet from among the members of the Government of National Unity and in consultation with leaders,” DA leader John Steenhuisen explained in a briefing earlier in the day.

What you need to know about Lotriet?

Lotriet was in 2022 appointed as the DA’s Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament. She also serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the DA Federal Legal Commission.

Before this, she served as Shadow Minister of Arts and Culture, Higher Education and Training and Science and Technology. Lotriet also served three terms as the Provincial Chairperson of the Free State and a caucus whip for two terms.

She was elected an MP in 2009.

She was born and raised in Johannesburg but served in local government as a DA ward councillor in Mangaung since 2000.

Lotriet has a BA Languages (English and Latin) degree from RAU, a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education, B.Ed, M.ED and D.Ed, and LLB from UNISA.