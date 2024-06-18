They didn’t want to be sworn in by Zondo?- Gardee on MK party joining Parliament

MK Party members are allowed to be sworn in at the next National Assembly sitting, which the party has since said it will do.

Godrich Gardee has weighed in on the MK party’s latest move. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has questioned the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s u-turn on participating in the National Assembly.

Taking to social media recently, Gardee suggested it may have had to do with the alleged feud between Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and MK party leader Jacob Zuma.

The MK party missed Friday’s first sitting of the National Assembly in protest at alleged “vote rigging” in last month’s elections. This meant Zondo did not swear in their members during the sitting.

They are allowed to be sworn in at the next sitting, which the party has since said it will do.

But this has raised eyebrows and questions.

“It appears that they just did not want to be sworn in by the Chief Justice. They knew the Speaker could swear them in. The fight between Jacob Zuma and Chief Justice [Raymond] Zondo is real.”

Return to the house

The MK party has 58 MPs in the National Assembly.

In an address over the weekend, Zuma said the party had taken legal advice and decided to rather fight its issues with the election results from within the assembly.

He also warned that its members would take to the streets to protest the results.

“We will therefore in the right time call on our people to demonstrate their dissatisfaction against all of these injustices peacefully in the streets, in the courts and parliament until all our grievances have been addressed.”

MK party members spark chaos in KZN Provincial Legislature

Just hours before the first sitting of the National Assembly, the MK party announced its members would be sworn in at the provincial legislature.

“The MK Party is unwavering in its pursuit to ensure that every vote reflects the people’s true will. We continue to reject the hasty declaration of the 29 May 2024 election results, advocating for a fair and just process that respects the democratic rights of all citizens,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

However, the MK party and EFF members interrupted the vote of the Speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, demanding transparency. They alleged voting was not secret, free, and fair.

