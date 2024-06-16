WATCH: ‘There is no government of national unity in SA’ – Zuma

Zuma questioned that if there is a GNU, 'why is its founding documents only signed by Fikile Mbalula and Helen Zille?'

Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma said there is no government of national unity (GNU) in South Africa.

Zuma made the remarks during what the MK party called a “pivotal media conference” on Sunday.

Watch Nhlamulo Ndlela speaking on behalf of Jacob Zuma saying the GNU is coalition of right-wing forces

[WATCH] "Today, all of those sell out forces have been replaced by the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa which has taken us back to 1948." – #MKParty leader Jacob Zuma's message delivered by Nhlamulo Ndhlela. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/WlzXihLgTY — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 16, 2024

In a statement read out by MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela on behalf of Zuma, the former president claimed the elections were rigged, not free and fair and his party were robbed during the elections.

No GNU

“We need to educate our people that there is no government of national unity in South Africa. There is a white-led unholy alliance between DA and the ANC of Ramaphosa. It is sponsored by big business and it is for the benefit of the markets and not the people. It must be crushed before it finds its feet.”

Zuma also claimed the media is selling the story of the government of national unity” when they know there is no such thing.”

“We have asked our lawyers to write a letter of demand to the SABC to stop deliberately misleading South Africans by using terms like ‘government of national unity’ or government of provincial unity. to refer to the president sellout coalition.

“This is nothing but the return of apartheid and colonialism. We know that the private media has to serve its masters, but the SABC belongs to us. If there is a government of national unity, why is its founding documents only signed by Mbalula and Helen Zille,” Zuma said.

Progressive Caucus

Zuma claimed the 2024 election has also resulted in the “consolidation of right-wing forces and reactionary forces.

“They are opposed to economic freedom, racial economic transformation, racial equality and land repossession, led by the ANC of Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance which is the replacement of the racist National Party of Hendrik Verwoerd, BJ Vorster, PW Botha and FW de Klerk.”

[WATCH] "The newly formed progressive caucus of parties commands close to 30% of seats in the NA. If it was not for electoral fraud, that number would be far higher." – #MKParty leader Jacob Zuma's message delivered by Nhlamulo Ndhlela. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/Kus4uI7iWt June 16, 2024

Zuma also announced that the MK party will be part of the Progressive Caucus.

He said the results announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are not a true reflection of what is happening.

“We have tried all peaceful means to address our grievances. We call on all our supporters to be patients even in the midst of all provocations by institutions of democracy.”

“It is our view that the premature release of the election results is illegal…The newly formed progressive caucus of parties commands close to 30% of seats in the National Assembly. If it was not for electoral fraud, that number would be far higher.”

Taking up seats in Parliament

Zuma also said it is not a coincidence that he addressed the nation on June 16.

“I called on all South Africans to vote for the MK party and progressive parties.

Zuma said the MK party and the progressive parties will form the official opposition.

He said the MK party will also soon announce the programme of patriotic forces inside and outside Parliament.

“The patriotic front will carry the struggle outside of Parliament.”

Zuma said the MK party has decided to take its seats in the National Assembly after legal advice.

