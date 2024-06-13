WATCH LIVE: ANC speak on coalition talks ahead of first sitting

The ANC held a special NEC meeting on Thursday evening, just hours before the election of a national president.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has outlined the party’s coalition plans, just hours before the first sitting of Parliament on Friday.

The ANC has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in the 29 May elections. It secured just over 40% of the national vote, while the main opposition, the DA, got 21.8%.

WATCH Fikile Mbalula address the media: