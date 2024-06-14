Ramaphosa is at his sell-by date

As South Africa debates its future, scrutiny on Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure and the possibility of leadership change loom large.

Five years ago, as we watched the convening of the sixth post-democratic parliament, few would have thought we would be wondering now whether the man we thought could save us has not overstayed his welcome.

Whether or not Cyril Ramaphosa is elected again today as the president of the country there is little doubt that, his party’s confident statements notwithstanding, he has singularly failed to save South Africa from the corruption that is effectively the root of all other societal evils – from unemployment to festering racism.

Some in the ANC, as we report today, feel that now, with a government of national unity (GNU) in the offing, might be the opportunity for him to step aside and draw a metaphorical line under the past so we can start anew.

Whether Ramaphosa’s ego will allow that either now, or in the near future – and thereby accept his own failure as a leader –remains to be seen.

Despite his mediocre performance, he is still the man preferred by the markets (yes, those horrible colonial constructs that really do determine whether a country succeeds or fails).

His deputy, Paul Mashatile, has proved little more than his ability to accumulate wealth and power by playing the ANC’s traditional game of patronage politics.

And when it comes to leaders, the ruling party’s cupboard is depressingly bare.

Today’s ceremonies at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town could bring a sea change – or more of the same.

Even as the jury is still out on the GNU, the work of parliament and our democracy will continue… despite the fact that some, like MK party, choose not to participate.

What does seem clear, though, is this: if this country is to start off down a new road, then Ramaphosa cannot still be at the helm when the eighth parliament sits in 2029.

