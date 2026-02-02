These are the areas that will experience load reduction in Gauteng this week

Eskom's schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

Several parts of Gauteng will be affected by power outages this week due to Eskom’s scheduled load reduction.

The timing and length of the outages will vary from area to area, based on Eskom’s official load reduction timetable.

Households and businesses are encouraged to make the necessary arrangements, as some areas may experience outages of up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Dobsonville, Naledi, Mapetla, Protea South, Vryburg, Mabopane, Orange Farm and Nhlapo.

Other affected regions include Tshongweni, Sharpeville, Stinkwater, Jabulani, Naledi and Vosloorus.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Dlamini, Khutsong, Tsakane, Rethabiseng, Diepsloot, Mathibestad and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Beverly Hills-East, Boitumelo, Evarton, Ruggratt, Etwatwa, Cuba, and Graceland.

ALSO READ: Municipalities ‘must be heard’ before Nersa sorts its R76bn mistake

Further outages will affect:

Havanna,

Lakeside,

Jetta,

Sebokeng,

Moleleki,

Emdeni,

Tsakane,

Mavimbela,

Zola,

Mokoena, and

Klipsruit.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Seven-day rotation schedule

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

Eskom has called on residents and businesses in the affected areas to make necessary preparations for the scheduled interruptions.

The power utility continues to implement load reduction in specific areas as part of its strategy to manage electricity demand and protect the national grid from overloading during peak hours.

READ NEXT: Tampering with essential infrastructure will be met with ‘severe consequences,’ Eskom warns