Tampering with essential infrastructure will be met with ‘severe consequences,’ Eskom warns

Eskom has warned that tampering with essential infrastructure and theft are “direct attacks on the stability of electricity supply to millions of citizens” and will be met with severe consequences.

This comes after Simeon Shongwe was sentenced to a combined 35 years in prison for his role in sabotage at Eskom’s Camden power station, a national key point, in November 2022.

Sentence and arrest

Shongwe was sentenced to two concurrent terms by the Ermelo District Court on Monday, with the longer of the two sentences amounting to 20 years.

He was arrested in November 2022 after investigators implicated him in a deliberate act of destruction that caused damage worth an estimated R22.7 million.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility welcomes the sentence handed by the court.

“This conviction is a decisive milestone in Eskom’s ongoing strategy against criminal acts targeting South Africa’s electricity system.

Warning

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said the sentence is a decisive warning.

“Tampering with Eskom’s infrastructure and theft will be met with uncompromising justice. Eskom is continually improving its governance structures and investigative capabilities to ensure that anyone who threatens South Africa’s electricity supply faces swift and severe consequences.”

Marokane said Eskom, in ongoing collaboration with the South African Police Service and national security structures, will continue to protect power stations and “safeguard the nation’s energy future.”

Governance

Eskom said to strengthen governance and enhance investigative capabilities, it has consolidated its forensic, security and investigative functions into the newly formed Group Investigations and Security Division, which reports directly to Marokane.

“Through collaboration with the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, Eskom works to facilitate swift action against fraud and corruption, protecting its assets and maintaining public trust.”

Investigations

Before Shongwe’s arrest, the investigations revealed that he intentionally removed the bearing oil drain plug from a turbine that is used to generate electricity, causing repeated tripping of the oil burners.

This malicious act drained all oil from the bearing, severely damaging it and preventing the mills in the turbine from operating optimally.

Camden Power Station Unit 4 subsequently tripped after losing all the mills. Evidence and a confession confirmed that the plug was removed to cause the trip.

