‘Eskom’s board failed’: De Ruyter’s corruption claims must be taken seriously and probed – AfriForum

Former Eskom group chief executive (GCE) André de Ruyter’s explosive allegations of corruption at the parastatal and the involvement of high-ranking African National Congress (ANC) politicians must be taken seriously by the country’s law enforcement agencies.

That is the view of lobby group AfriForum which weighed in on Thursday on De Ruyter’s recent controversial interview with eNCA this week.

De Ruyter’s exit from Eskom

According to AfriForum, the decision by Eskom’s board to shorten De Ruyter‘s notice period by more than a month was due to his “increased public transparency” about corruption at the power utility and the involvement of some ANC politicians.

The lobby group said the fact that the board sent De Ruyter packing with immediate effect on Wednesday, even though he had already submitted his resignation letter in December and was only going to leave Eskom at the end of March, was proof that he was being silenced.

AfriForum’s strategic advisor for community affairs, Dr Eugene Brink, said De Ruyter’s allegations about senior ANC politicians’ involvement in Eskom’s corruption must be taken seriously.

“These are not the first allegations he has made about endemic corruption, and it is not just a so-called state capture problem.

“These allegations, and those of other whistle-blowers, should have been investigated earlier, but instead, it seems easier to just silence them,” said Brink in a statement.

‘A mockery of Ramaphosa’s promises’

He said Eskom’s board failed the country and the parastatal by terminating De Ruyter’s employment prematurely when they could have simply taken his and other role players’ allegations seriously and tried to save Eskom.

“This makes a mockery of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s promises during the State of the Nation Address to do justice at Eskom and eradicate corruption.”

Meanwhile, the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) had a different view.

The political party called on law enforcement agencies to round up De Ruyter in order for him to provide details of ongoing corruption at Eskom.

In a statement, F4SD leader Mbahare Kekana accused De Ruyter of portraying himself as a victim during his interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen that was broadcast on Tuesday evening.

“The man said a mouthful, he wants to come across as a victim but he’s an accomplice because he was there as things got bad and is only speaking out now because the new board has given him the boot,” said Kekana.

Accountability

Kekana called on police and the Hawks to not act as if the interview did not happen.

He warned that De Ruyter – who is apparently known to frequent the UK – might soon skip the country to avoid accountability.

“We can’t have a situation where people admit to involvement in serious corruption and make claims against those tasked with running the country and such revelations are treated as gossip.

“As far as we are concerned De Ruyter should be seen, at the very least, as a person of interest who should be detained until all crucial information is extracted from him by a court of law.”

In a statement late on Wednesday evening, Eskom said De Ruyter was released from his position with immediate effect by mutual agreement after a special board meeting.

The utility said arrangements were being made to find an acting group chief executive in the meantime.

