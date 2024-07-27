‘Your account is owing’: eThekwini warns of fraudsters extorting ratepayers

The scam generally starts with customers being contacted and told that their municipal accounts are in arrears.

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has warned of fraudsters pretending to be municipal employees.

It said scammers claimed to be from the City’s Electricity Unit when attempting to extort money from residents.

The imposters then threaten to disconnect services unless immediate payment is made, in an attempt to get a customer’s financial information or pay them directly.

Police involved

“The City is actively investigating these cases in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a commitment to protect residents from fraud and a determination to identify how these criminals acquire sensitive customer information.

‘Customers are reminded that legitimate municipal employees will never demand immediate payment over the phone or threaten disconnection without prior notice. Residents are encouraged to verify any claims made by individuals purporting to be municipal workers and to remain vigilant against potential scams,” the municipality added.

Any residents who receive suspicious calls are urged to report it to the City’s Integrity & Investigations Unit at 0800 20 20 20 or email ombuds@durban.gov.za.

Cash for jobs scam

The municipality has previously warned of scammers using councillors’ names and cellphone numbers to con people into paying for jobs.

It said the police were aware and investigating the matter.

“eThekwini Municipality reiterates that municipal jobs are not for sale. The Municipality would not ask those seeking employment to pay for any job. The Municipality follows a fair and transparent recruitment process.”

The George Municipality in the Western Cape warned of a similar scam earlier his month.

It told residents that fraudsters pretended to work for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). They promised to add them to an upcoming employment list for a fee.

“The scammer further instructs victims to send the money through a money transfer service. After which, they are told to collect their uniform from the EPWP.

“The municipality confirms that this is a scam. The George Municipality’s EPWP will never request payment for a guaranteed appointment,” it said.