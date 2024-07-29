R580m earmarked to end water woes in Limpopo municipality

The Sekgosese Regional Water and Groundscheme water project has reportedly delivered water directly to 2 658 households

A drought-stricken Limpopo district municipality, with an annual budget of R2 billion, has set aside R580 million to address the chronic shortage of water and sanitation in its five towns of Hoedspruit, Giyani, Tzaneen, Phalaborwa and Modjadjidkloof.

At the weekend, executive mayor for the Mopani district municipality, Councillor Pule Shayi handed over the Sekgosese Regional Water and Groundscheme project to the community of Thakgalane, in Sekgosese outside Modjadjiskloof.

Shayi was with mayor for the Greater Letaba Municipality, Dagma Mamanyoha, Member of the Mayoral Committee Masilo Maloko and councillors from both municipalities.

‘Historic moment’

According to Mamanyoha, the project began on 28 November 2023 and was completed on 28 June this year.

“This is a historic moment for our communities. When the ANC speaks about a better life for all, it speaks about this kind of development.

“This project will not only quench their thirst, but it will also restore their dignity because water is life and without it, we all die,” said Mamanyoha, who is also ANC Norman Mashabane regional deputy secretary.

He said the project had delivered water directly to 2 658 households, creating 36 work opportunities for locals.

