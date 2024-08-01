Family opens criminal case after mine allegedly removes graves

Rose Bhuda discovered that Mafube coal mine had apparently exhumed and relocated four family graves without consent, prompting police action.

A Mpumalanga farm dweller is shocked after she recently discovered that four of her family graves were reportedly being removed by Mafube coal mine without her family’s consent.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Rose Bhuda from Nooitgedacht farm in Mpumalanga said last Wednesday the family visited the graves of their loved ones and found that some of them were exhumed and the remains were taken to an unknown area.

Bhuda alleged the graves were exhumed and relocated by the Mafube coal mine which had already removed several graves after they bought the farm a few years ago.

Mass exhumation

The area had about 400 graves and now only 50 were left there undisturbed. After the shocking discovery, Bhuda’s family reported the matter to the police last Thursday.

Bhuda said the exhumed graves belonged to her granny, daughter and two of her sisters.

When asked whether the case was opened against the service provider, whose job was to remove the graves, Bhuda said the case was opened against the mine.

Mafube spokesperson Hulisani Rasivhaga said: “Mafube is aware of the case reported to the South African Police Service by the Bhuda family. We remain committed to cooperating.”

Rasivhaga also confirmed the mine was in the process of evicting the Bhuda family from the farm.

She said a statutory notice has been issued to the family, terminating their right of residence on land legally designated for continued mining activities, in terms of Section 8(1) of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act 62 of 1997.

“The notice allows the Bhuda family 14 days to submit their reasons and present a case against termination of their right of residence. This notice concludes over two years of extensive negotiations between Mafube and the family.

“Despite the continued negotiations for voluntary relocation, essential requirements of ongoing mining operations have compelled Mafube to undertake this legal measure.”

She said Mafube remains committed to relocating the family with the utmost respect and diligence, ensuring that the process is carried out seamlessly and with utmost care for the family.

She added part of the relocation process includes a legally compliant transfer of ancestral graves situated at the Nooitgedacht graveyard, to an agreed new location, in line with all requisite permits secured and the family’s cultural customs.

Another case

It is not the first time Mafube has been accused of removing graves without the consent of families.

Currently, there is an ongoing fight between the mine and the Masombuka family, which also opened the case against the mining giant.

Previously, Mafube denied the Masombuka family opened a case against them, claiming that the case was opened against a service provider who is the one who exhumed the remains.