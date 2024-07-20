Family fears eviction after official tells them to move

Ekurhuleni family faces eviction fears as officials plan development on their ancestral land without communication.

A Gauteng family is living in fear as authorities reportedly want to evict them to make way for development in the area.

The Dlamini family in Extension 23, Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, allege that a government official told them they must prepare for relocation as the land they occupy is earmarked for development.

The family’s spokesperson, Nomthandazo Dlamini, said they can’t extend the house or build other structures for fear of intimidation.

Alleged threats

“Our councillor keeps telling us we will be forcefully removed from the land owned by our late father so they can develop the area.

“The councillor says the house will be demolished very soon because the municipality wants to build a clinic and a school on our land,” said Dlamini.

She said this had forced all family members to live in the four-room house that was left to them by their father, even though the yard was big enough for them to build their own homes.

“The most irritating thing is that there is no official communication from relevant authorities, so we believe what the councillor is saying as its representative in the community.

“Recently, a road was built near our property but no-one informed us. What the government must know is that we are not going to move from our father’s land.”

Dlamini said the family had been living there undisturbed for more than 40 years.

She said the previous owner, who was her father’s employer, had given them the land and promised them that no-one would “interrupt” them.

Want children and grandchildren to inherit

“This land is what our father left for us, so if the government or anyone wants to develop it, they must talk to us and get permission. We want our children and grandchildren to continue owning this land when we die.

“The family has already informed lawyers to ensure we stop the development in the area.”

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed that the road was being upgraded which would affect the family in the future.

“At first, they erected a road near the property of the family and did some plumbing without informing the family.

“Now, we are told that the development will take place. But nothing was communicated to the family apart from sending the councillor to intimidate the them,” said the source.

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini denied that it wanted to evict the family. “We do not evict people from their rightfully owned land.”