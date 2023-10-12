WATCH: Fire breaks out at SABC Radio Park building in Joburg

The fire broke out at the builing on Thursday afternoon.

General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) are attending to a fire at the SABC Radio Park building in Auckland Park.

It’s understood the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. He said the fire started at the lifts on the ground floor of the building.

“It looks like the fire was started by debris and paper next to the lift-pit area. We can confirm there is no damage into the building and no injuries reported”.

The SABC confirmed the fire on its radio campus and said an investigation was underway.

ALSO READ: No injuries after fire breaks out at Joburg building

“Staff members have been evacuated from the affected building and an investigation into what caused the fire is also underway. Contingency measures are being implemented and the safety of all employees is prioritized.

“The Corporation will provide a further update once the emergency services have surveyed the situation”.

Watch a video of where the fire started:

Joburg EMS are attending to a fire at the SABC Radio Park building in Auckland Park. Joburg EMS @RobertMulaudzi said the fire started at the lift pit area on the ground floor. Firefighters are currently clearing all the debris & damping down hot spots #SABCFire @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/AuQpcNuGzO — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) October 12, 2023

The fire comes just days after the city’s emergency services attended to a fire at the Sands building in the Joburg CBD.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon and no all residents were safely evacuated.

“The fire was mainly on the fourth and fifth floor and firefighters have managed to extinguish it. At this stage, we will be letting in our investigating team to [find out] what might be the cause of the fire incident,” said Mulaudzi, adding no injuries were reported.

ALSO READ: Tensions run high in dispute over relocation of Joburg CBD fire victims

The blaze comes less than a month after a fire broke out on Market Street and Von Wielligh Street. A one-bedroom flat had caught fire, but the residents were able to extinguish the blaze.

There have been a series of fires in the Johannesburg CBD area ever since a horror inferno engulfed Usindiso Building leaving 77 people dead, many injured and homeless.

A commission of inquiry into what caused the fire has since been established.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the inquiry was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.