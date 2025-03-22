Over 30K spaza shop applications were from foreign nationals

KwaZulu-Natal led all provinces with 19 166 spaza shop registration applications received.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has released data on spaza shop registrations across South Africa, revealing that more than one-third of applications received between July 2024 and January 2025 were from foreign nationals.

Spaza shop registrations nationwide were introduced to stop dangerous food from being sold to children following multiple food poisoning incidents in 2024.

Spaza shop ownership national overview

According to information provided by Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa in response to a parliamentary question from African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, municipalities nationwide received 82 924 spaza shop registration applications during this seven-month period.

Of these applications, 30 617 (approximately 37%) were submitted by foreign nationals.

The data further shows that 15 528 applications were approved during this timeframe, with 2 586 (about 17%) of those approvals granted to foreign nationals.

Spaza shop ownership provincial breakdown

KwaZulu-Natal led all provinces with 19 166 applications received, followed by Gauteng with 15 216.

Meanwhile, despite having a smaller population, the Free State received 8 309 applications, of which two-thirds (5 528) were from foreign nationals – the highest proportion among all provinces.

Limpopo reported the highest approval rate, with 4 426 approvals from 5 707 applications.

In contrast, North West approved only 197 applications despite receiving nearly 10 000 applications.

The Northern Cape reported no applications from foreign nationals, while Limpopo showed the lowest proportion of foreign national applications, at less than 9% of their total submissions.

Data limitations

In his response, Hlabisa noted challenges in collecting comprehensive demographic information.

“The Department does not have a record of these statistics as many municipalities utilise manual registration systems,” said Hlabisa.

“Therefore, confirming these statistics will require time given the number of applications that have been received.”

Regarding gender demographics specifically requested by Zungula, Hlabisa indicated that “Municipalities will be requested to segment the gender statistics and report this information to the Department.”

The data follows the deadline to register spaza shops which ended in February.

