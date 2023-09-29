WATCH: Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni granted R10k bail

Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa face fraud and corruption charges.

Former SAA exec Dudu Myeni appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court on Friday. Picture: Supplied/ NPA

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa have been granted R10,000 bail each.

The pair face fraud and corruption charges, arising from alleged dodgy dealings at Bosasa amounting to over R300k.

The matter will return to court on 17 November for disclosure of the case docket.

Myeni is accused of benefitting, among others, from security upgrades to her home worth R200,000 and lavish travel and accommodation for her and those close to her worth over R107,000.

It is alleged this was done through Mathenjwa, whose Sondolo IT was a subsidiary of Bosasa, at the time she was an exec at SAA.

Myeni allegedly did not disclose these benefits to SAA, in defiance of company policy.

They were investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority‘s Investigating Directorate and handed themselves over to police prior to their appearance in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The state did not oppose bail but requested the pair hand over their passports and they not be allowed to change addresses without permission.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Report was scathing of Myeni, detailing fraud and corruption which brought the “ultimate collapse of governance at the national carrier”.

Myeni, Mathenjwa and the Jacob G Zuma foundation

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the State Capture Commission former CEO, Gavin

Watson, told him the company set aside R300 000 in cash for the JG Zuma Foundation every month. Mathenjwa was alleged to have delivered this money in person on at least one occasion.

Myeni, a close friend of Zuma, was chairperson of the foundation at the time.

“The manifestly generous expenditure by Bosasa on Mr Zuma’s birthday parties was confirmed in oral evidence by Ms Myeni and also evidenced by her thank you letter and the photographs attached to Mr Agrizzi’s affidavit, including the photographs of the birthday cake with the Bosasa logo.

“Mr Agrizzi testified that Mr Watson openly used to tell him and others that he paid Ms Myeni R300 000 a month for the benefit of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation. Mr Agrizzi said that he witnessed these payments being delivered to Ms Myeni on three occasions – twice delivered by Mr Watson and once delivered by Mr [Trevor] Mathenjwa.”