Gauteng nursing applications for 2025 close this Friday

Deadline approaching for aspiring nurses in Gauteng.

The Gauteng Department of Health announced the deadline for the nursing applications on Monday.

“Gauteng residents interested in studying nursing through the Gauteng Department of Health’s Gauteng College of Nursing (GCoN) in 2025 have until Friday, 11 October 2024, to submit their applications,” its statement read.

This deadline gives prospective students a final opportunity to submit their applications for the three-year diploma in nursing program.

Interested candidates must apply online through the official GCoN website.

Eligibility and special considerations

The application process requires uploading certified copies of the applicant’s Identity Document, educational qualifications, and latest school results.

To be eligible, applicants must be South African citizens residing in Gauteng.

According to the department, applicants must meet the specified educational requirements.

These include a senior Certificate (Standard 10), a National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or a National Certificate (Vocational) Level 4, with passes in key subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Life Sciences.

The department emphasised that special consideration would be given to applicants from disadvantaged communities.

It said the preferential consideration would be awarded to those from informal settlements, hostels, and rural areas within Gauteng.

Selection process and study options

Successful applicants will undergo a psychometric assessment and medical screening before reaching the final selection stage.

“It’s important to note that meeting the entry requirements does not guarantee selection,” said the department.

The department noted that successful candidates would need to provide their own funding for the program.

Additionally, the department encouraged individuals already working in the nursing profession as auxiliary or enrolled nurses who meet the entry requirements to apply.

It recommended various campuses for prospective students.

“Potential students are encouraged to apply to study for a three-year diploma in nursing offered at one of GCoN’s four campuses. [These are] Ann Latsky, Bonalesedi, Chris Hani Baragwanath, or SG Lourens.”

This variety of locations provides options for students across the Gauteng region.

