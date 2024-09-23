‘Study nursing,’ says Gauteng Health as 2025 intake kicks off

The Gauteng Department of Health urges those interested in nursing to apply at the Gauteng College of Nursing for 2025 intake.

The Gauteng Department of Health is inviting qualifying applicants to apply to study towards a Diploma in Nursing at any of the four Gauteng College of Nursing (GCoN) campuses in 2025.

Applications open on 23 September 2024 and close on 11 October 2024.

Interested candidates need to be South African citizens and reside in Gauteng Province.

Gauteng College of Nursing requirements

According to the department, the following is required:

You are required to register a profile on the system before you can apply.

You must have one of the following school leaving certificates – a Senior Certificate, a National Senior Certificate, currently in Grade 12 or National Vocational Certificate Primary Health.

Applications must be done on the GPG Professional Job Centre system before or on the 11th of October; NO late applications will be accepted.

Certified documents will be uploaded to the system, however, you will be required to take supporting documents to the selection centre should you be shortlisted.

No hand-delivered or emailed applications will be accepted, all applications must be done online.

The following subject criteria are required by the department:

Senior Certificate: English Higher Grade (HG) D or Standard Grade (SG) C, Biology HG D or SG C, Mathematics HG D or SG C and an M score of 17

National Senior Certificate: English Level 4, Life Sciences Level 4, Mathematics Level 4 or Maths Literacy Level 5, and an APS of 27 or more (Life Orientation counts half the score)

National Vocational Certificate: 50% in Fundamental Subjects (English as First Additional Language, Maths/Maths Literacy, Life Orientation) and 60% in the Vocational Subjects (SA Health Care System, Public Health, The Human Body and Mind and Community Oriented Primary Care)

Current Grade 12 learners must meet the National Senior Certificate requirements in their Grade 11 final results.

Applicants must upload their Senior/National Senior/ National Certificate (Vocational) or statement of Grade 12 results or final Grade 11 results.

The department urges that before candidates apply, they must ensure they meet the minimum requirements.

Successful applicants process

“All short-listed applicants will undergo a compulsory psychometric assessment. Successful applicants on psychometric assessment will be required to undergo medical surveillance, including a physical examination and verification of all documentation,” it said.

Completion of all processes during the recruitment and selection process does not guarantee final selection into the programme.

“Be prepared to participate in Work Integrated Learning (WIL) which includes shifts and working on public holidays, weekends and nights in Gauteng Department of Health hospitals and clinics as part of the program requirements,” said the department.

Successful candidates will sign a learning contract with the Gauteng College of Nursing and provide their funding.

“If you do not receive feedback within 3 months after the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful,” they concluded.

To apply, applicants are to visit the department’s website.

