Gauteng and Western Cape record most cases of Rubella in SA

Parents and caregivers are urged to closely keep an eye on the health condition of their children and look out for common symptoms.

Gauteng and the Western Cape have been identified as the provinces with the most cases of Rubella in the country.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a total number of 10 137 positive cases of rubella have been identified in the country between January and November 2024 which is higher than cases recorded last year.

The NICD on Thursday confirmed that the country is battling an outbreak of Rubella.

Rubella is highly contagious, but vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms of the viral infection include fever, rash, runny nose, red eyes and a cough.

Contagious

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said although Rubella is highly contagious, it is a vaccine preventable disease.

Mohale said while more than 90% of the total cases are in children between under 15 years of age accounting for over 8300 cases, only one patient is over the age of 50 years.

“The disease spreads from person to person through droplets coughed or sneezed into the air by an infected person. Children and pregnant women are at a higher risk of severe health complications of rubella.

“Parents and caregivers are urged to closely keep an eye on the health condition of their children and look out for common symptoms which include rash, fever, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and nausea. Symptoms develop 2 to 3 weeks after exposure,” Mohale said.

ALSO READ: ‘Immunity gap’ drives rubella outbreak in South Africa

Healthcare facilities

Mohale said public healthcare facilities will remain accessible throughout the festive season.

“There is no need for public to panic, but members of the public are urged to present themselves or their loved ones with suspected rubella symptoms without delays for early detection, effective treatment and to prevent further transmission.”

Breakdown of cases per province

Eastern Cape- 1113

Free State- 471

Gauteng- 2603

KwaZulu-Natal- 1996

Mpumalanga – 665

Limpopo – 190

North West – 899

Northern Cape – 862

Western Cape – 1338

ALSO READ: Health department calls for calm as Mpox declared public health emergency