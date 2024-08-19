Health department calls for calm as Mpox declared public health emergency

The total number of positive cases recorded in the country stands at 24, including three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals. Picture: iStock

As the mpox virus sweeps through Africa, the department of health has called for calm and assured South Africans that the current outbreak remains under control in the country.

However, the department has warned that people should not become complacent, as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that viruses are unpredictable and can mutate from time to time.

The health department’s call comes after the World Health Organisation declared last week that the mpox surge in Africa is now a global public health emergency, sounding its highest possible alarm over the worsening situation.

High alert

The WHO convened a meeting of experts to study the outbreak and make a recommendation to the UN health agency’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the country remains on high alert in case of a surge in mpox cases and emergence of new contagious strains.

“Members of the public are urged to play their part and support the country`s response efforts to prevent the spread of mpox by maintaining non-pharmaceutical measures including personal hygiene.

“The Department is considering a number of pharmaceutical interventions which include additional treatment and vaccine, and the decision will be informed by the epidemiological data at our disposal,” Mohale said.

No travel restrictions

Mohale clarified that that both the declarations by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and WHO do not translate into trade and travel restrictions.

“It serves as a clarion call for member states including South Africa to work together, fast-track approval of mpox vaccine and treatment while maintaining strict safety protocols, and ensure these life-saving vaccines reach the most vulnerable populations in order to prevent further spread of this infectious, but treatable disease, and the loss of lives.”

Mohle said the health department is working with various stakeholders including the WHO National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Border Management Authority (BMA) to intensify epidemiological and surveillance and contact tracing for case investigation and early detection of new positive cases in the country.

“We encourage businesses and organisations with operations in the affected countries to ensure to put in measures in place to ensure their employees who regularly travel to and from South Africa, are well informed of mpox; and are fit to travel.”

South African cases

The total number of positive cases recorded in the country stands at 24, including three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation.

A total of twelve cases were reported in Gauteng, eleven in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus was first discovered in humans in 1970.

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

