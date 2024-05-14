Get trauma counselling in your own countries, says McKenzie after George tragedy

As McKenzie questioned the building's ownership, there was clarity on a company thought to be involved and removed from marketing after the collapse.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has sparked sharp debate online after suggesting that those in need of trauma counselling after the George building collapse get help “in their own countries”.

More than 80 people were trapped when a building under construction crumbled last week. As of Tuesday afternoon, 33 people had died and 19 people were unaccounted for. Rescuers have so far recovered 62 people, with 11 currently in hospital.

Many of those on-site at the time of the collapse were from Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

As officials continued to identify bodies and offer assistance to the families of those affected, a call went out for trauma counsellors, psychologists or church leaders proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona. The call was answered with officials later saying they received the help needed.

ALSO READ: Death toll in George building collapse tragedy rises, several remain unaccounted for

However, responding to the plea, McKenzie said those who need help should find it in the country they came from.

“They should go get trauma counselling in their own countries,” he said, questioning their status in the country and calling on home affairs to investigate.

While some backed his stance, many slammed him for trying to score political points off a tragedy.

Questions about building owners

As McKenzie questioned who owned the building, The Citizen‘s sister publication The George Herald was given clarity on a company first thought to have been involved and then seemingly removed from marketing material for the project after the collapse.

Ice Projects said it was a historic shareholder of the landowner, Neo Victoria, for five months between 2022 and 2023. It sold its shares before plans for the building were approved.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: ‘Prima facie issues warrant further examination’ – Zikalala

“Ice Projects decided not to participate in the project, pursuant to the completion of a due diligence and feasibility study, upon the information available at that stage, which revealed that the project did not yield a sufficient return of investment.

“Ice Projects has no shareholding, interest, control or influence in respect of the project or the property, in any manner or form,” it said.

It said it had requested it be removed from Neo Victoria marketing material, which was later done.

Struggling to identify victims

Meanwhile, the George Municipality said it was struggling to get the names of those who died or are missing in the collapse.

“We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to come to the George Civic Centre on York Street. This will enable the Department of Social Development to collect detailed and precise information, ensuring that all records are accurately documented,” it said.