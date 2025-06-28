DFFE to stretch R9bn budget amid fiscal constraints, minister warns

Nearly half of the department’s medium-term budget, R14.5 billion, will be directed toward goods and services.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has been allocated R9.08 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, representing just 0.35% of the national budget.

This is a decrease of R121.5 million compared to last year.

Delivering his Budget Vote speech in Parliament on Friday, Minister Dion George highlighted the financial squeeze.

“When adjusted for inflation, this reflects a real decrease of R121.5 million, or 1.4%, compared to last year. In short, the department is being asked to do more, with less,” he said.

Funding priorities despite cuts

Nearly half of the department’s medium-term budget, R14.5 billion, will be directed toward goods and services.

This includes the Expanded Public Works Programme, the Forestry Master Plan, and the Waste Management Strategy.

An additional R5.5 billion will go to public entities such as the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi), South African National Parks (SANParks), iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, and the South African Weather Service (Saws).

“This department is using every rand to protect ecosystems, grow green jobs, and meet the urgent demands of climate adaptation, regulation, and environmental justice,” George said.

Focus on climate action

George underscored the urgency of climate change.

“It is here, disrupting our communities, economies, and ecosystems. We see it in rising temperatures, intensifying floods, droughts, and fires,” he said.

To respond, the department will deliver new Nationally Determined Contributions, a revised Low Emissions Development Strategy, and finalise Sectoral Emission Targets.

It will also implement a Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan, focusing on vulnerable coastal regions.

Driving jobs through nature

The department also aims to tap into biodiversity and fisheries to stimulate economic growth.

“The revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy will unlock 397 000 jobs and inject R127 billion annually into the economy by 2036,” said George.

Initiatives include eco-tourism, bioprospecting, and sustainable game meat production.

In the fisheries sector, the department is expanding support for small-scale fishers through the Fishing for Freedom programme, while revitalising 12 fishing harbours.

“We are unlocking jobs and dignity for coastal communities,” the minister concluded.

