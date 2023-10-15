Got some coins? – Bushiri’s estate to be auctioned in bid to recoup R200m loan

Among the items on auction will be Bushiri's Midstream mansion in Midrand, Johannesburg.

On the run “prophet” Shepard Bushiri’s multimillion-rand estate is set to go on auction in an effort to repay some of the R200m loan he and his wife Mary owe.

According to City Press, the loan was taken with JM Busha Investments, who this week obtained a writ of execution order at the Johannesburg High Court for the loan totalling R203 544 845.

The court granted JM Busha Investments’ requests that everything registered under the Bushiris’ names be placed under provisional sequestration in the hands of the Master of the High Court.

A mansion and cars

The mansion was seized in 2020, when it was priced at around R5.5m property.

Bushiri is also reported to have had a fleet of luxury cars, including a Bentley, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Maserati, Range Rover and a BMW.

City Press reported in 2021 that some of these vehicles were said to be in Malawi, while a driver linked to the controversial prophet was arrested shortly after the couple’s daring escape from SA for allegedly trying to smuggle a Volkswagen Kombi and Mercedes-Benz Viano over the border. The cars were seized by police.

Bushiri on the run

The Bushiris and two others were arrested in 2020 in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife were granted bail of R200 000 each and ordered not to leave the country, despite an expert warning they were a flight risk.

Several days later they fleed the country, claiming their lives were in danger.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee to explain how Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa. He said the couple did not use any of their multiple passports, nor did they fly out with the president of Malawi.

“They left illegally,” he told parliament last year.

A South African government delegation travelled to Malawi in May to provide evidence in the pair’s extradition case in Malawi.

