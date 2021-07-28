Government
28 Jul 2021
12:22 pm

WATCH: Mboweni’s briefing on govt’s economic support packages

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will be joined by National Treasury officials.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will brief the media on Wednesday afternoon following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to move the country to lockdown level 3.

Mboweni is expected to unpack government’s support measures to assist citizens amid the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

UPDATE: Government’s economic support package to cost around R36 billion – Mboweni

These include the deferment of payment of Pay-As-You-Earn taxes for three months to provide businesses with additional cash flow and the reinstatement of the R350 per month support grant to unemployed people until March 2022.

The minister will be joined by National Treasury officials.

ALSO READ: Level 3 lockdown rules: If your drinking hole is packed, go home – or go to jail

WATCH: Mboweni briefs media

